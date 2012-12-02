Redhawks win 3rd straight, beat SE Louisiana 61-58

Corey Wilford scored 18 points and Nino Johnson finished with a double-double, 10 points and 16 rebounds, as Southeast Missouri State beat Southeast Louisiana 61-58 in Hammond, La.

The Redhawks led by 11 at halftime and by 10 with less than two minutes to play before the Lions clawed back. Wilford's free throw with five seconds remaining gave the Redhawks a three point lead, which turned out to be the decisive margin.

Southeast (6-4) has now won three straight games for the second time this season. The Redhawks travel to Columbia to play Missouri Tuesday.