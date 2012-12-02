Redhawks win 3rd straight, beat SE Louisiana 61-58

Corey Wilford scored 18 points and Nino Johnson finished with a double-double, 10 points and 16 rebounds, as Southeast Missouri State beat Southeast Louisiana 61-58 in Hammond, La.
The Redhawks led by 11 at halftime and by 10 with less than two minutes to play before the Lions clawed back. Wilford's free throw with five seconds remaining gave the Redhawks a three point lead, which turned out to be the decisive margin.
Southeast (6-4) has now won three straight games for the second time this season. The Redhawks travel to Columbia to play Missouri Tuesday.
Coach Tom Matukewicz and Redhawks are back. The team held their first spring practice Monday afternoon at Houck Stadium.
This marks the first of 15 Spring practices for the team.
Busch Stadium comes near the top of the rankings for the best ballparks in Major League Baseball, according to a new list compiled by a writer for Forbes magazine
Several former baseball players are involved in MLB spring training this year.
The Penny Hardaway-University of Memphis marriage will be official tomorrow, according to ESPN sources.
The Royals signed right-handed reliever Justin Grimm to a $1.25 million, one-year deal Sunday that includes up to $300,000 incentives after he was released by the Chicago Cubs last week.
