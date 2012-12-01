sports - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland Hoops Scores for Saturday, 12/01

Here are your Heartland basketball scores from Saturday, Dec. 1:

Boy's Basketball:

Potosi Invitational Tournament Final:

Cape Central--64

St. James--65

F

Du Quoin Tip-off Classic

Vandalia--53

Du Quoin--56

F

Flora--65

Cairo--55

F

Flora wins tournament with 3-0 record

Trico Pioneer Invitational

Championship:

Trico--55

Sparta--44

F

Red Bud--44

Chester--63

F

Shawnee--38

Steeleville--61

F

Nashville--51

Lebanon--46

F

Carterville 60

Carnahan--57

F

Roosevelt--35

Murphysboro--61

F

Pinckneyville--52

West Frankfort--34

F

Girl's Basketball:

Farmington Tournament Championship:

Miller Career--57

Dexter--46

F

Notre Dame--67

Poplar Bluff--39

F

Farmington--51

Jackson--45

F

Northwest Tournament Championship

Cape Central--33

Ritnour--35

F/OT

