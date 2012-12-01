Van crashes into Anna business - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Van crashes into Anna business

(Source: Toni James) (Source: Toni James)
ANNA, IL (KFVS) -

A van literally crashed into a business Saturday in Anna.

Anna Police said that around 4:15 Saturday afternoon.

Police say a female driver was pulling up to the Fresh Farm Dairy building in Anna when she failed to stop, and crashed the van into the front of the store breaking the windows.

Police say that her foot may have slipped off the brake pedal and accidentally hit the gas pedal.

The van jumped the small concrete ledge and stopped the car just after hitting the front of the store.

Nobody was injured.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.

