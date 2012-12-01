5 injured after car crash in Ste. Genevieve County

Five people were taken to the hospital Saturday morning after the car they were in ran off the road and hit a tree.



It happened around 7:35 Saturday morning in Ste. Genevieve County.

According to Missouri Highway Patrol, Patrick A. Lipp, 19, of Ste. Genevieve, was driving on Route P when he failed to negotiate a curve to the left. The car went off the left side of the road and hit a tree.

Lipp and two passengers received serious injuries. Two other passengers received minor injuries.

Troopers say two passengers were not wearing a seat belt.

All were taken by EMS to Ste. Genevieve Memorial Hospital for treatment.

