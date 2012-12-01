2-year-old, 3-month-old killed in house fire in Bunker, Mo. - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2-year-old, 3-month-old brothers killed in house fire in Bunker, Mo.

The fire happened early Saturday. The fire happened early Saturday.
The woman was babysitting the two brothers. The woman was babysitting the two brothers.
The community says they are shaken up by this tragedy The community says they are shaken up by this tragedy
Volner says the home was fully engulfed when crews arrived. Volner says the home was fully engulfed when crews arrived.
An investigation is ongoing. An investigation is ongoing.
BUNKER, MO (KFVS) -

The Reynolds County sheriff says two brothers have died in a house fire in Bunker, Missouri.

According to Coroner Jeff McSpadden, the fire happened at a home off of Highway 72.

Reynolds County Sheriff Tom Volner says a 3-month-old boy and a 2-year-old boy died in the fire.

Volner says six people were in the home when the fire started around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning. 

A woman and three children made it out of the home, but the other two children did not.

Volner says the woman was babysitting the two brothers that died. The surviving children were treated for burns and smoke inhalation. No word on their specific conditions.

The community says they are shaken up by this tragedy. They are organizing Saturday night thinking of ways to raise money.

Neighbors say they were the first to respond and tried to get the boy and baby out, but were unable to due to the location of their rooms.  

Volner says the home was fully engulfed when crews arrived.  Fire crews had to remove a metal roof just to fight the fire.

"'We've gotten some tips on what maybe what caused the fire, we're just following up on those," said Sheriff Volner. "We're not saying it's questionable, or not questionable, we're just have to follow up on leads to make sure it's not." 

The home is a total loss.

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

  • High school confirms shooting on campus in Maryland

    High school confirms shooting on campus in Maryland

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:00 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:00:25 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:08 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:08:08 GMT

    A representative for Great Mills High School sent out a message confirming the shooting and saying the sheriff's office was on the scene and more information would be coming. 

    A representative for Great Mills High School sent out a message confirming the shooting and saying the sheriff's office was on the scene and more information would be coming. 

  • breaking

    FedEx package explosion likely linked to Austin blasts, feds say

    FedEx package explosion likely linked to Austin blasts, feds say

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:05 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:05:35 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 8:10 AM EDT2018-03-20 12:10:13 GMT

    Federal authorities are investigating a package explosion at a FedEx facility outside of San Antonio. 

    Federal authorities are investigating a package explosion at a FedEx facility outside of San Antonio. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly