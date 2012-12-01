2-year-old, 3-month-old brothers killed in house fire in Bunker, Mo.

Volner says the home was fully engulfed when crews arrived.

The community says they are shaken up by this tragedy

The woman was babysitting the two brothers.

The Reynolds County sheriff says two brothers have died in a house fire in Bunker, Missouri.

According to Coroner Jeff McSpadden, the fire happened at a home off of Highway 72.

Reynolds County Sheriff Tom Volner says a 3-month-old boy and a 2-year-old boy died in the fire.

Volner says six people were in the home when the fire started around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

A woman and three children made it out of the home, but the other two children did not.

Volner says the woman was babysitting the two brothers that died. The surviving children were treated for burns and smoke inhalation. No word on their specific conditions.

The community says they are shaken up by this tragedy. They are organizing Saturday night thinking of ways to raise money.

Neighbors say they were the first to respond and tried to get the boy and baby out, but were unable to due to the location of their rooms.

Volner says the home was fully engulfed when crews arrived. Fire crews had to remove a metal roof just to fight the fire.

"'We've gotten some tips on what maybe what caused the fire, we're just following up on those," said Sheriff Volner. "We're not saying it's questionable, or not questionable, we're just have to follow up on leads to make sure it's not."

The home is a total loss.

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.