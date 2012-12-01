3 injured as 2 two vehicles run off I-55 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

3 injured as 2 two vehicles run off I-55

MATTHEWS, MO (KFVS) -

Three people were injured after two cars run off of Interstate 55 in New Madrid County.

It happened around 2 p.m. Saturday near the Matthews exit.

According to Missouri Highway Patrol Trooper Clark Parrott, a car was going the wrong way on the interstate and ran an SUV off the road.  Then the other car ran off the road.

Parrott says three people were injured. The injuries were not considered serious.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

  • High school confirms shooting on campus in Maryland

    High school confirms shooting on campus in Maryland

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:00 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:00:25 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:08 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:08:08 GMT

    A representative for Great Mills High School sent out a message confirming the shooting and saying the sheriff's office was on the scene and more information would be coming. 

    A representative for Great Mills High School sent out a message confirming the shooting and saying the sheriff's office was on the scene and more information would be coming. 

  • breaking

    FedEx package explosion likely linked to Austin blasts, feds say

    FedEx package explosion likely linked to Austin blasts, feds say

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:05 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:05:35 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 8:10 AM EDT2018-03-20 12:10:13 GMT

    Federal authorities are investigating a package explosion at a FedEx facility outside of San Antonio. 

    Federal authorities are investigating a package explosion at a FedEx facility outside of San Antonio. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly