3 injured as 2 two vehicles run off I-55

Three people were injured after two cars run off of Interstate 55 in New Madrid County.

It happened around 2 p.m. Saturday near the Matthews exit.

According to Missouri Highway Patrol Trooper Clark Parrott, a car was going the wrong way on the interstate and ran an SUV off the road. Then the other car ran off the road.

Parrott says three people were injured. The injuries were not considered serious.

