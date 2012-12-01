Low water reduces Dorena-Hickman Ferry evening operating schedule

Low water on the Mississippi River has forced the Dorena-Hickman Ferry to reduce operating hours in the afternoon.

According to a Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokesman, the ferry will now make the last run from the Kentucky landing at 4:15 p.m. and the last run from the Missouri landing at 4:30 p.m., CST.

This reduced operating schedule will remain in effect until further notice.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Related story

Low water excludes large trucks from Dorena-Hickman Ferry