Southern Illinois Healthcare gets $338,000 grant to improve technology

Gov. Pat Quinn announced Saturday that $1.3 million in federal funding was awarded to three Illinois not-for-profit health organizations, including one in Carbondale.

Officials say the money will help upgrade health information technology services in underserved areas of the state.

Southern Illinois Healthcare in Carbondale was awarded a grant amount of $338,600.

"Upgrading our health information technology network is a critical part of our efforts to transform our health care system into one that focuses on wellness and keeping people healthy through better preventive care," Governor Quinn said. "Improving communication among providers is a key to this transformation. These grants are another important step in the direction of a fully connected Illinois and better patient care."

The other two grants will be awarded to:

 

  • Heartland Health Outreach, the Alliance of Community Health Services and the Chicago Health Information Technology Regional Extension Center (CHITREC) in Chicago. Grant amount: $500,000.
  • The Illinois Critical Access Hospital Network in Princeton. Grant amount: $495,120.

 

The grants are made possible by the Illinois Office of Health Information Technology (OHIT) as part of its White Space Grant Program will connect providers in the Metro-Chicago area, Central and Southern Illinois.

