Hundreds attend funeral of Illinois trooper

TROY, Ill. (AP) - Hundreds of law enforcement officers are attending the funeral of an Illinois State Trooper who was struck and killed by a passing tractor-trailer during a traffic stop this week.

Kyle Deatherage, of St. Jacob in southwestern Illinois, was killed Monday morning on Interstate 55 near Litchfield.

During Saturday's services, the Rev. Larry Chute said "thank you doesn't cut it" in paying tribute to the trooper.

The Belleville News-Democrat reports that Deatherage had been a member of the Illinois State Police since May 2009. He leaves behind a wife and two young children.

His family released a statement thanking the community for their support and urging people to watch for emergency safety workers when driving.

Information from: Belleville News-Democrat, http://www.bnd.com

