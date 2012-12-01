National Influenza Vaccination Week is Dec. 2-8

Illinois health officials say now is the time to get a flu shot before the holidays. Sunday begins National Influenza Vaccination Week.

Officials say December 2-8 is a national observance established to highlight the importance of flu vaccinations and encourage more people to be vaccinated after the holiday season, into January, and beyond.

"Getting vaccinated is the single best way for you to protect not only yourself against flu, but your loved ones as well," said Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. LaMar Hasbrouck. "The flu season typically runs from October to May, with the peak around January. We recommend everyone six months and older get vaccinated. So get vaccinated today before all the holiday parties and family gatherings."

For additional information about flu vaccinations and availability in your area, contact your local health department.

