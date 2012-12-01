National Influenza Vaccination Week is Dec. 2-8 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

National Influenza Vaccination Week is Dec. 2-8

SPRINGFIELD, IL (KFVS) -

Illinois health officials say now is the time to get a flu shot before the holidays. Sunday begins National Influenza Vaccination Week.

Officials say December 2-8 is a national observance established to highlight the importance of flu vaccinations and encourage more people to be vaccinated after the holiday season, into January, and beyond.

"Getting vaccinated is the single best way for you to protect not only yourself against flu, but your loved ones as well," said Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. LaMar Hasbrouck. "The flu season typically runs from October to May, with the peak around January. We recommend everyone six months and older get vaccinated. So get vaccinated today before all the holiday parties and family gatherings."

For additional information about flu vaccinations and availability in your area, contact your local health department.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

  • High school confirms shooting on campus in Maryland

    High school confirms shooting on campus in Maryland

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:00 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:00:25 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:08 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:08:08 GMT

    A representative for Great Mills High School sent out a message confirming the shooting and saying the sheriff's office was on the scene and more information would be coming. 

    A representative for Great Mills High School sent out a message confirming the shooting and saying the sheriff's office was on the scene and more information would be coming. 

  • breaking

    FedEx package explosion likely linked to Austin blasts, feds say

    FedEx package explosion likely linked to Austin blasts, feds say

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:05 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:05:35 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 8:10 AM EDT2018-03-20 12:10:13 GMT

    Federal authorities are investigating a package explosion at a FedEx facility outside of San Antonio. 

    Federal authorities are investigating a package explosion at a FedEx facility outside of San Antonio. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly