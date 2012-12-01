Child ID event in Poplar Bluff - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Child ID event in Poplar Bluff

POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) -

A child ID event is being held in Poplar Bluff on Saturday.

It's being held at the Black River Coliseum at 301 S. 5th Street from 12:30-3:30 p.m.

The free event is hosted by FBI St. Louis Division, FBI St. Louis Citizens Academy Alumni Association and the Poplar Bluff Police Department.

After the child is fingerprinted, officials say parents will be responsible for storing the ID kits at home. They will not be putting to law enforcement databases.

Poplar Bluff is where a 5-year-old girl was abducted and successfully rescued in October.

