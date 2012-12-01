Girl Scouts host 'Share the Warmth' event in Dexter

Around 50 people came out and donated roughly 100 items of clothing (Source: Jessie Sadler).

The Second Annual Share the Warmth event kicked off today in Dexter hosted by the Girl Scouts Service Unit 765 of Stoddard County.

According to Troop Leader Jessie Sadler, the goal was for people to bring in anything that can help you stay warm; such as, gloves, scarves, coats, hats, blankets and socks.



While there, families enjoyed hot cocoa, baked goodies and even wrote a letter to Santa, or to troops overseas.

Donations are given to the Stoddard County community through area schools, nursing homes, and the Stoddard County Children's Home.

