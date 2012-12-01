1 dead in suspected alcohol related crash

Troopers say one person is dead after a suspected alcohol related crash Friday night in Lyon County, Kentucky.

According to Kentucky State Police, the crash happened on KY Route 93 South in Lyon County around 10 Friday night.

Crash investigators say Jesse Bealmear, 33, of Princeton, was traveling south in a 1989 Chevrolet pick-up KY 93 coming into the Lamasco community.

For unknown reasons, troopers say Bealmear's vehicle left the right side of the roadway and traveled around 700 feet along the shoulder of the road before hitting a tree. Bealmear, suffered serious injuries, and was airlifted by PHI Air Medical to Deaconess Hospital in Evansville, Indiana.

Troopers say Bealmear's passenger, James C. Campbell, 37, of Eddyville, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say alcohol is suspected as a contributing factor in the wreck.

An investigation is continuing.

Kentucky State Police were assisted at the scene by the Eddyville Fire Department, Lyon County EMS, Kuttawa Fire Department, the Lyon County Sheriff's Department, Lyon County Rescue, PHI Air Medical, and the Lyon Country Coroner.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.