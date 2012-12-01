Man injured after rollover wreck facing DWI-drug charges

A man injured in a crash may soon be heading to jail.

Video submitted in by Chris White of Malden shows the crash scene Friday night in Dunklin County.

The wreck happened just after 8 p.m. on County Road 126 about a mile west of Malden.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 45-year-old Clarence Berry was not wearing a seatbelt when his car ran off the left side of the road, hit a tree and overturned.

Berry suffered moderate injuries in the crash and was taken to a hospital in Dexter. When he's released, troopers say he'll face felony charges as a chronic offender for driving while intoxicated on drugs.

Troopers say Berry was also driving on a revoked driver's license.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.