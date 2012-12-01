Illinois lottery adds Powerball to online sales

Illinois residents dreaming of being the next big Powerball winner have a new way to buy their lottery tickets - without leaving home.

The Illinois Lottery announced Friday it has re-launched its Internet sales and added Powerball to its website.

The newly designed site also allows people to use their cell phone or other mobile devices to play Powerball, Lotto and Mega Millions.

Users can view their games and numbers played online, and the site will automatically notify players via email if they've won.

The Illinois legislature approved a pilot project for online lotto sales more than three years ago. That first-in-the-nation pilot project started in March.

Players are limited to $150 in purchases per day, and registration and online age verification is required.

The website is www.myillinoislottery.com .

