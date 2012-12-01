Sports - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Sports

Heartland Hoops Scores for Friday, 11/30

Here are your Heartland basketball scores from Friday, Nov. 30:

Oran Invitational Tournament:

Championship

Scott County Central--75

Advance--71

F

Third Place Game

Malden--63

Oran-82

F

Consolation

Kelly--59

Chaffee--68

F

Woodland Invitational Tournament:

Championship

Scott City--37

Leopold--55

F

Third Place

Perryville--50

Oak Ridge--61

F

Consolation

Meadow Hills--42

Woodland--69

F

Campbell Invitational Tournament

Championship

Bernie--54

Holcomb--52

F/OT

Third Place Game

Twin Rivers--71

Risco--63

F

7th Place Game

Puxico--82

East Prairie--73

F

Boys Finals:

Duchesne--63

Notre Dame--48

F

Northwest Cedar Hill--36

Jackson--65

F

Dexter--23

Sikeston--55

F

Van Buren--53

East Carter--42

F

Hayti--63

Caruthersville--72

F

South Iron--54

Poplar Bluff--53

F

Crystal City Rolla Duke herbert Tournament

Championship

St. Vincent--39

Crystal City--31

F

Third Place Game

Saxony Lutheran--41

Ste.. Genevieve--55

F

Vandalia--62

Cairo--56

F

Flora--53

Du Quoin--51

F

Murphysboro--48

Carterville--30

F

Girls Finals:

Farmington Invite tournament

Quarterfinals

Poplar Bluff--28

Dexer--69

F

Notre Dame--43

Miller Career Academy--61

F

