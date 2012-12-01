Heartland Hoops Scores for Friday, 11/30

Here are your Heartland basketball scores from Friday, Nov. 30:
Oran Invitational Tournament:
Championship
Scott County Central--75
Advance--71
F
Third Place Game
Malden--63
Oran-82
F
Consolation
Kelly--59
Chaffee--68
F
Woodland Invitational Tournament:
Championship
Scott City--37
Leopold--55
F
Third Place
Perryville--50
Oak Ridge--61
F
Consolation
Meadow Hills--42
Woodland--69
F
Campbell Invitational Tournament
Championship
Bernie--54
Holcomb--52
F/OT
Third Place Game
Twin Rivers--71
Risco--63
F
7th Place Game
Puxico--82
East Prairie--73
F
Boys Finals:
Duchesne--63
Notre Dame--48
F
Northwest Cedar Hill--36
Jackson--65
F
Dexter--23
Sikeston--55
F
Van Buren--53
East Carter--42
F
Hayti--63
Caruthersville--72
F
South Iron--54
Poplar Bluff--53
F
Crystal City Rolla Duke herbert Tournament
Championship
St. Vincent--39
Crystal City--31
F
Third Place Game
Saxony Lutheran--41
Ste.. Genevieve--55
F
Vandalia--62
Cairo--56
F
Flora--53
Du Quoin--51
F
Murphysboro--48
Carterville--30
F
Girls Finals:
Farmington Invite tournament
Quarterfinals
Poplar Bluff--28
Dexer--69
F
Notre Dame--43
Miller Career Academy--61
F
Coach Tom Matukewicz and Redhawks are back. The team held their first spring practice Monday afternoon at Houck Stadium.
This marks the first of 15 Spring practices for the team.
Coach Tom Matukewicz and Redhawks are back. The team held their first spring practice Monday afternoon at Houck Stadium.
This marks the first of 15 Spring practices for the team.
Busch Stadium comes near the top of the rankings for the best ballparks in Major League Baseball, according to a new list compiled by a writer for Forbes magazine
Busch Stadium comes near the top of the rankings for the best ballparks in Major League Baseball, according to a new list compiled by a writer for Forbes magazine
Several former baseball players are involved in MLB spring training this year.
Several former baseball players are involved in MLB spring training this year.
The Penny Hardaway-University of Memphis marriage will be official tomorrow, according to ESPN sources.
The Penny Hardaway-University of Memphis marriage will be official tomorrow, according to ESPN sources.
The Royals signed right-handed reliever Justin Grimm to a $1.25 million, one-year deal Sunday that includes up to $300,000 incentives after he was released by the Chicago Cubs last week.
The Royals signed right-handed reliever Justin Grimm to a $1.25 million, one-year deal Sunday that includes up to $300,000 incentives after he was released by the Chicago Cubs last week.