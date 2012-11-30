Should conceal and carry be allowed across state lines?

A new bill would allow people with a conceal and carry permit from one state to carry their weapon in any other state.

Officials in 9 states, including Illinois, are taking aim at the bill sponsored by the NRA.

The National Riffle Association said it will let gun owners protect themselves in other states.

"As long as the certification is there, you've gone through the entire you know training program and everything like that, I really don't see why there should be a problem carrying those weapons, along with that proper paperwork and permits and everything like that across state lines," said Suzanne Gillespi.

"I would think all the states have pretty similar laws regarding getting permits for guns, so I would think if it's safe to carry it in one state, I don't understand why it would be a problem to carry it into a different state, and I mean I really think for safety reasons when you're traveling it's something really necessary, especially nowadays," said Christina Roosman.

But lawmakers in Illinois, New York, California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oregon, and Pennsylvania are against it.

They sent a letter to Senate leaders asking them to stop the bill.

They said they bill would limit states' ability to control gun permits inside their boarders.

