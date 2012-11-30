Former Hostess workers getting help starting over

Workers say they have more hope for the future now after the heartbreak of losing their jobs.

Former Hostess workers around the Heartland are getting some help starting over.

Now Missouri Rapid Response Teams are reaching out.

It was an eye-opening meeting for the workers who came to the Missouri Career Center Friday morning looking for direction.

Poplar Bluff Hostess workers say they felt disbelief and fear for the future when they heard the company was going under. Nine employees total lost their jobs.

"We even had customers coming in and crying, just to come in for the company, just came to give us a hug," said former worker Carol Burris.

About half of the displaced workers came to the Missouri Career Center to learn what they could do next.

"They let us know it's not our fault we can go to school it shows us if we don't know how to do a resume or counseling and let you know it's not your fault," said Burris.

Missouri's Rapid Response Teams explained they have lots of options.

"They were going over what the state could do for us going over unemployment benefits it was pretty informative," said former worker Jimmy Ray.

They say it was comforting to know someone could help them with a resume, and that federal emergency funding is available.

"My next step is probably going over my finances and I'm looking for another job," Ray said.

Jimmy Ray had worked with Hostess for five years and Carol Burris for eleven years.

They never thought they'd be here starting their lives over.

While they were devastated, they say this experience helps them be more optimistic. They're considering the possibility of going back to school, or finding another job they could turn into a career.

"I didn't know about the schooling that was available I learned a little more today," Ray said.

"I am going to go to college to be a surgical tech or lab tech," said Burris.

Across the country, 18,000 workers lost their job. Another meeting took place Friday in Park Hills.

Missouri's Rapid Response Team will be in Carthersville Monday morning at 10. That meeting will be at the Missouri Career Center.

