Motocross riders converge in Jackson for competition

Motocross riders from across the Heartland are in Jackson for a huge arena cross competition.

There are 200 teams competing in the two-day event at Flickerwood Arena.

There will be events featuring kids all the way up to professional riders, and some of the bikes will actually breathe fire.

Riders say they're excited for Friday and Saturday's events.

"You're always trying your hardest to get to the next level," said Theodore Pauli of Edwardsville. "But, once you get it right, it can be so much fun. It's awesome to go and flow around the track like this."

The show starts at 7:30 Friday and Saturday.

