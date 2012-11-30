2 arrested after threat at Doniphan bank - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2 arrested after threat at Doniphan bank

Justin Johnson Justin Johnson
Patrick Newman Patrick Newman

DONIPHAN, MO (KFVS/KAIT) – Two men were arrested in connection to an alleged threat that was made on Friday in Doniphan, Mo.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, a bomb threat was called into local bank on Friday.

The suspects demanded $25,000 cash or said they would blow up local daycare or school.

Justin Johnson, 22, of Doniphan is charged with attempted robbery. His bond is set at $400,000 cash only. He was in custody with the Doniphan Police Department.

Patrick Newman, 46, of Blue Mountain, Mississippi is charged with attempted robbery and terrorist threatening. His bond is set at $500,000 cash only. He is in custody in Mississippi.

Doniphan Police say authorities investigated the threat.

The Doniphan R-1 School had released its students at 12:45 p.m.

The Missouri Highway Patrol, Ripley County Sheriff's Department, and Doniphan Police investigated the case.

Copyright 2012 KFVS and  KAIT. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

  • High school confirms shooting on campus in Maryland

    High school confirms shooting on campus in Maryland

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:00 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:00:25 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:08 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:08:08 GMT

    A representative for Great Mills High School sent out a message confirming the shooting and saying the sheriff's office was on the scene and more information would be coming. 

    A representative for Great Mills High School sent out a message confirming the shooting and saying the sheriff's office was on the scene and more information would be coming. 

  • breaking

    FedEx package explosion likely linked to Austin blasts, feds say

    FedEx package explosion likely linked to Austin blasts, feds say

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:05 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:05:35 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 8:10 AM EDT2018-03-20 12:10:13 GMT

    Federal authorities are investigating a package explosion at a FedEx facility outside of San Antonio. 

    Federal authorities are investigating a package explosion at a FedEx facility outside of San Antonio. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly