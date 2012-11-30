2 arrested after threat at Doniphan bank

DONIPHAN, MO (KFVS/KAIT) – Two men were arrested in connection to an alleged threat that was made on Friday in Doniphan, Mo.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, a bomb threat was called into local bank on Friday.

The suspects demanded $25,000 cash or said they would blow up local daycare or school.

Justin Johnson, 22, of Doniphan is charged with attempted robbery. His bond is set at $400,000 cash only. He was in custody with the Doniphan Police Department.

Patrick Newman, 46, of Blue Mountain, Mississippi is charged with attempted robbery and terrorist threatening. His bond is set at $500,000 cash only. He is in custody in Mississippi.

Doniphan Police say authorities investigated the threat.



The Doniphan R-1 School had released its students at 12:45 p.m.

The Missouri Highway Patrol, Ripley County Sheriff's Department, and Doniphan Police investigated the case.



