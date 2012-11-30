Death of 2-year-old in western Ky. being investigated - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Death of 2-year-old in western Ky. being investigated

EDDYVILLE, KY (KFVS) -

Kentucky State Police are conducting a death investigation of a two-year-old in Eddyville.

KSP says they received a 911 call at 12:35 p.m. saying that Charles Bobinsky IV, 2, of Eddyville, had been severely injured and was being transported to the Caldwell County Emergency Room by private vehicle.

Investigators say the two-year-old was riding with his grandfather who was operating a skid steer loader on his private property. The child reportedly fell off the skid steer and received a massive head injury.

He died at the Caldwell County E.R., due to his injuries.

The investigation is continuing KSP and being assisted by the Lyon County Sheriff's Department, Lyon County EMS.

