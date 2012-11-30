Brush fire destroys home in Cape Girardeau County

A house was destroyed by a brush fire Friday afternoon in Cape Girardeau County.

It happened at 2294 Highway V at Arapaho Drive.

Three people inside the single story home got out safely before flames overtook the structure.

Chief Dwayne Kirchhoff says the family of 5 lost their home.

According to Chief Dwayne Kirchhoff, the homeowner was cleaning out a stove and dumped some ashes out in gravel area. He says apparently the wind spread the embers and caught the leaves on fire, and it spread to back portion of the house.

The family lost everything, but found a couple of pictures in dresser drawer.

The brush fire around the home covered around three acres, with almost all of it burning.

"This terrain, we could not get any of our brush equipment up through the woods, it was all hand-jacked," said East County Fire Protection District Chief Dwayne Kirchhoff. "All the firefighters had to carry indians and drag hose on down through the woods."

The owner says she first noticed the fire burning in the grass and it spread to the home. She was in the home with her two children, but escaped OK.

