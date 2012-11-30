Anna man indicted on sexual assault charges - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Anna man indicted on sexual assault charges

UNION COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

Prosecutors say a Union County man has been indicted on sexual assault charges.

According to State' Attorney Tyler R. Edmonds, Benson T. Poirier, 33, of Anna was charged with five felony counts of predatory criminal assault of a child and three felony counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

The acts were alleged to have happened between 2005-2012 with children all under the age of 13.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.

