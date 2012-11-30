Police investigating tombstone vandalism in Caruthersville

CARUTHERSVILLE, MO (KAIT) – The Caruthersville Police Department is looking for those responsible in the vandalizing of a tombstone Thursday.

According to police, officers received the call around 12:30pm at the Morgan Ridge Cemetery on Pine Street. Witnesses told police the tombstone appeared to have been kicked over onto the ground.





If you have any information about this incident you are urged to call Caruthersville Police at (573) 333-0216.

