Man accused of stabbing girlfriend in Marble Hill, running with kids

St. Louis police arrested a man early Friday morning after he allegedly stabbed his girlfriend in Marble Hill and then ran away with her children.

According to KMOV-TV, the incident started when a 911 call was placed in Marble Hill, Missouri for a stabbing at 11 p.m. Thursday night after a female was reportedly stabbed by a 32-year-old male.

There's no word on the exact location of the stabbing or the victim's condition.

Police say the suspect fled the scene with the female victim's two children and headed towards St. Louis.

Somewhere along the way, the suspect dropped the children off at an unknown location. Police say the children are being cared for by family members and are OK.

After leaving the kids, the suspect traveled to the Courtesy Diner on South Kingshighway and Arsenal. Officers were able to trace his cell phone to that location.

Officers responded to the diner and took the suspect into custody outside the diner around 2:30 a.m.

No charges have been filed yet.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.