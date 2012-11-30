Animals killed in Carterville fire

There's no word on what started the fire.

Fire ripped through a Carterville home Thursday afternoon.

Crews rushed to the home at 407 Olney Street around 3:30 Thursday afternoon.

Carterville Fire Chief Bruce Talley says no one was hurt in the fire, but there were several animals inside at the time it broke out.

A couple of them made it out okay but two others didn't make it.

There's no word on what started the fire.

The chief plans to head back out Friday to try to determine a cause.



