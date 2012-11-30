Police officer faces stealing charges

A Perryville taxidermist who is also a police officer is facing charges of stealing from clients.



According to Sheriff Gary Schaaf, Eric Smith, 29, of Perryville, took orders and deposits for mounting animal heads in his taxidermy operation but he didn't perform the service.

Schaaf says Smith didn't return the animal parts and didn't return the deposits.

Smith faces felony charges of stealing of over $500 and stealing by deceit.

A search warrant executed at Smith's home and shop on Highway O in Perry County Thursday morning led to recovery of some of the items.

Schaaf says Smith is also a Leadwood (in St. Francois County) police officer and was arrested Thursday while in police training.



Smith was taken to the Perry County Jail and was held on a $5000 cash or surety bond.

