Police: Man who hit pregnant woman here illegally

PINE LAWN, Mo. (AP) - Police say the man who was allegedly drunk when his SUV struck a pregnant pedestrian in St. Louis County was in the country illegally.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/Ufu5au ) reports that Edy Rene Perez Ramirez is originally from Guatemala but has been living in Normandy. Authorities believe he entered the country legally but stayed beyond the time legally allowed. He faces a variety of charges but remains hospitalized.

The woman who was struck on Wednesday, 22-year-old Sharnay Hill of Jennings, has had two surgeries for a broken hip and leg, but is expected to recover. Authorities say the fetus was apparently unharmed. Hill is about three months pregnant.

The SUV crashed into a daycare center after hitting Hill. The building was badly damaged but no one was inside.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

