Water service interrupted, boil order in Pinckneyville

PINCKNEYVILLE, IL (KFVS) -

Water service is being interrupted in Pinckneyville Friday morning due to repair work.

According to Pinckneyville utilities, the work is scheduled from 8:30 to until the work can be completed.

A boil order is in effect for: Malone Street, North Sunset Drive and South Sunset Drive until further notice.

