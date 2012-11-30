Man dies after fall into Wheeling chemical tank

WHEELING, Ill. (AP) - Federal workplace safety officials are investigating the death of a man who fell into a storage tank that contained a chemical solvent in suburban Chicago.
Authorities say the accident happened Thursday in Wheeling.
Fire Chief Keith MacIsaac says the victim was part of a crew hired to clean the tank. He says emergency crews found the man face down in "chemical sludge" at the bottom of the tank when they arrived. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
MacIsaac says the chemical in the tank is used in paint thinners and other consumer products. And he says the victim wasn't wearing the protective gear typically used in such tanks.
MacIsaac says the investigation has been turned over to the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
The Cape Girardeau Police Department held their 3rd annual Citizens Police Experience on Saturday.
Thousands of people came out to see life-sized animatronic dinosaurs at the Show-Me-Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri on Saturday.
Poplar Bluff police are investigating a shooting at Bacon Park on Saturday, April 28.
Tours For Hope is an event that raises awareness for the Hope for One More foster care organization and held a community open house event on Saturday.
The City of Carterville is looking for information in a recent vandalism of junior high and high school soccer field.
