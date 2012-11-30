SUV crashes into utility pole; driver takes off

Cape Girardeau, MO - (KFVS) Police in Cape Girardeau are investigating a run crash near the Isle of Capri Casino.

Cape Girardeau police are looking for the driver of white SUV with Illinois plates that crashed into a utility pole around 1:30 a.m. Friday. A few power lines were knocked down from the pole due to the impact of the crash.

When officers arrived to the crash scene, the vehicle was abandoned. Police tell us they believe the driver may have run away.

The crash is under investigation.

