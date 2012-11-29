Fire chief believes cause of house, truck fire electrical

Fire crews were busy Thursday night not only with a house fire, but with live ammunition going off in a truck, as well.

Crews were called to the report of a structure fire around 7 p.m. on Christopher Lane off of Highway Z and Route 25 in Cape Girardeau County.

Gordonville Fire Chief Jerry Siemers says the insurance company has not yet determined an official cause of the fire.

The Gordonville fire department had also investigated the fire.

Siemers believes that a spark may have ignited some firewood where the electrical service went into the house.

Siemers says the firewood then ignited a nearby gas can which exploded and spread gas on a nearby truck, setting on fire.

Mutual departments were called to put out the fire that damaged siding on the home and a truck in the back.

A truck that was on fire reportedly had live ammunition going off, sounding like 'firecrackers.'

Crews say there was no significant structure damage to the home.

