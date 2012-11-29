'Christmas Nativities from Around the World' on display in Cape Girardeau

The collection features more than 400 nativities from dozens of countries.

It's taken lifetimes to collect from countries around the world.

After hundreds of man-hours, Christmas Nativities From Around The World are on display at the Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter Day Saints in Cape Girardeau.

The display fills several rooms of the church.

It's the second year for the event organizers call their gift to the community.

"We want people to walk in and feel that little piece of heaven on Earth, and just feel the awe and peacefulness of it," said Shelby Caldwell. "Cause that's not what you feel the rest of the season. There's a lot of hustle and bustle, and it's really fun. But for this weekend, you can stop and just feel the spirit of the season."

The self-guided tour is free.

Doors are open from 5 to 8 Friday through Sunday.



