Paducah police seeking man accused of writing bad checks

The Paducah Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in finding a man suspected of writing bad checks totaling thousands of dollars to Paducah businesses.

Police say William F. Hill was known to be in the Paducah area on November 20, and is suspected of writing bad checks to at least two area businesses.

He reportedly gives false personal information. Police say he is charged with multiple warrants in other states.

Det. Anthony Copeland is urging local business owners to be aware that Hill still may be in the area and may attempt steal from other businesses.

Hill is described as a white male, six feet tall and 170 pounds. Hill is reportedly clean-cut, well-dressed and well-spoken. He is known to use multiple aliases – including: Ben Hill, Charles Woodruff, William Woodruff and Billy Hill.

Anyone with information about Hill is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at (270) 444-8550 or Crime Stoppers at (270) 443-TELL.

Tipsters also may text their tips to "CRIMES" (274637) by entering "KyTips" followed by their information, or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website at westkycrimestoppers.info.

Police say information leading to an arrest or indictment may result in a reward of up to $1,000.

