Low water excludes large trucks from Dorena-Hickman Ferry

Low water on the Mississippi River has prompted the Dorena-Hickman Ferry to exclude commercial trucks from the crossing.

The Cairo gauge was at 8 feet Thursday morning. That has forced the ferry to start turning away semi trucks and other large vehicles.

The ferry is still able to handle passenger vehicles and small utility trucks, but cannot handle commercial trucks or larger vehicles unto the river moves back above 13 feet at Cairo.



The low river level makes it difficult for trucks to move on and off the ferry at the Missouri landing, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

Commercial trucks that normally travel between Kentucky and Missouri via the Dorena-Hickman Ferry will now face a detour of up to 80 miles, depending on their destination.

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry connects KY 1354 at Hickman, Kentucky, with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Missouri.

The ferry operates from the Hickman Landing with regular river crossings during daylight hours.

Passage for passenger vehicles is $14 with additional tolls for trucks, motor homes, and vehicles pulling trailers. There are discounts for vehicles making return crossings.

Missouri and Kentucky are the only border states that are not directly connected by a road or bridge. The only direct route between the two states is the Dorena-Hickman Ferry.

