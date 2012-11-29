Cape Girardeau police investigate break-in, attempted break-in

Cape Girardeau police are investigating a break-in and attempted break-in at two separate businesses.

Police say someone broke into Trish's Lounge on Independence overnight. A window was busted out and several video machines were busted open. The suspect also tried to get into a safe and the cash register was damaged.

There was an attempted break-in at Raben Tire.

Around 7:20 am Thursday, police say they responded to Raben Tire in Cape Girardeau where an employee pointed out that an outside door to the building had been damaged. Nothing was reported as missing.

Rhymer's Bar was broken into early Wednesday morning.

