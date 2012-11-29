11-year-old struck by SUV in Murphysboro after school

It happened around 3:15 p.m., a block away from the school Wednesday.

An 11-year-old student of Murphysboro Middle School was hit by an SUV Wednesday after school.

It happened around 3:15, a block away from the school at the intersection of 21st and Walnut Streets.

According to Murphysboro Police Sgt. Brian Brewer, the boy looked east but not west and started to cross the street. He ran directly into the side of an eastbound SUV driven by 45-year-old John Wuest of Murphysboro.

Police say the boy was shaken up, but suffered only non-life threatening injuries. He was taken to a Murphysboro hospital for treatment.

The driver of the SUV was not injured and was not ticketed.

Murphysboro Middle School released a letter to parents saying they school and city are looking into how to make the crossing of Walnut Street as safe as possible.

Any students living on the north side of Walnut Street is eligible for bus transportation home.

The school plans to go over safe street crossing tips with students.

Safety tips for school age children:

Stop at the curb or edge of the road before crossing and never run into the street.

Look and listen for traffic to the left, then to the right, and then to the left again.

Cross at the street corner and walk in crosswalks. Obey the traffic signals and signs. Keep looking while crossing the street.

Always watch out for cars. The drivers may not see pedestrians or yield right of way.

Never go between parked cars to cross the street.

For adolescents:

Walk or run facing traffic and stay to the left where there are no sidewalks.

Always be aware of their surroundings.

Continue crossing the street if you are halfway when the light change. Be quick, but do no run!

Wear clothing that can be easily seen after dark. Apply reflective tape or material to the clothing for added visibility.

