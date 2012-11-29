KYTC puts weight and lane restriction on Cumberland River Bridge

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has announced a new lane and weight restriction on the US 62/US 641 Cumberland River Bridge at Lake City starting Monday, December 3, 2012.



This lane and load restriction is to allow retrofitting of floor beams on the bridge structure.



Traffic will be restricted to one lane and a strictly enforced 12-ton load limit during the work. There will be a10 ft. load width restriction in this work zone.



This lane restriction with alternating traffic flow controlled by an automated signal will be in place around the clock. An enhanced enforcement presence has been requested for this work zone.



Due to the potential for traffic delays during peak travel periods, motorists are advised to self-detour via Interstate 24. The minimum delay is estimated at 5 to 10 minutes during the morning and afternoon commute.



The anticipated project completion date is January 31, 2013.



The US 62/US 641Cumberland River Bridge is at the Livingston-Lyon County Line immediately below Barkley Dam at Lake City, KY. Also, known as The Blue Bridge and the Eureka Highway Bridge, the structure carries approximately 7,000 vehicles in an average day.



Timely traffic advisories for the 12 counties of KYTC Highway District 1 are available by going to www.facebook.com/kytcdistrict1<http://www.facebook.com/kytcdistrict1>. You do not have to be a Facebook member to access this page.



