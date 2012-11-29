Tips for proper Christmas tree care - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Tips for proper Christmas tree care

JACKSON, MO (KFVS) -

Meier Horse Shoe Pines in Jackson is home to the official Missouri State Christmas Tree to be presented at the Capitol Building in Jefferson City.

The 12-foot tall white pine will be displayed in the Capitol rotunda next week.

If you're going to care for a real Christmas tree this year, here are some tips to keep in mind:

  • Put the tree in water within two to three hours of bringing it home.
  • Water the tree daily with warm water.
  • If you're out of town for a few days, have a neighbor or family member water the tree for you.
  • Do not put the tree by the fireplace or vent.

