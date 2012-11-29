Tips for proper Christmas tree care

Meier Horse Shoe Pines in Jackson is home to the official Missouri State Christmas Tree to be presented at the Capitol Building in Jefferson City.



The 12-foot tall white pine will be displayed in the Capitol rotunda next week.

If you're going to care for a real Christmas tree this year, here are some tips to keep in mind:

Put the tree in water within two to three hours of bringing it home.

Water the tree daily with warm water.

If you're out of town for a few days, have a neighbor or family member water the tree for you.

Do not put the tree by the fireplace or vent.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.