25th LFCS Holiday Home Tour to be Dec. 1

The Lutheran Family and Children's Services of Missouri is sponsoring its 25th annual Holiday Home Tour on December 1.

The tours will be at homes in Cape Girardeau and Jackson from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door the day of the tour.

Proceeds go to Lutheran Family and Children's Services Cape Girardeau office.

Purchase tickets online.

