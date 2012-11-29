Heartland Sports scores 11/28 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland Sports scores 11/28

Here are Heartland sports scores from Wednesday 11/28.

NCAA Basketball (Men)

Southern Illinois---57
Fresno State---54

NCAA Basketball (Women)

UT Martin---73
Evansville---57

H.S. Basketball (Boys)

Du Quoin---72
Cairo---45

Flora---50
Vandalia---43

Murphysboro---53
Northwest---56

H.S. Basketball (Girls)

Meadow Heights---62
Festus---30

