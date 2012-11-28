SIU Basketball team wins thriller over Fresno State - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

SIU Basketball team wins thriller over Fresno State

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

The Southern Illinois University basketball team defeated Fresno State 57-54 Wednesday night in Carbondale.

Desmar Jackson hit the game winning 3-pointer with 13-seconds left to give the Salukis the victory.

Jackson finished with 25-points helping SIU improve to 4-1 on the season.

