Top SEMO Conference Football players recognized

The Top SEMO Conference High School football players were recognized at the Poplar Bluff Letter Clubs 67th annual Grid Iron Banquet Wednesday.

The Carr Trophy given to the best High School Football player went to Malden Running Back Romello McCoy who rushed for over 2-thousand yards.

The Derland Moore Award for the most outstanding Defensive Lineman went to Sikeston's Blake Flannigan who had 115-takles.

The Lifetime Achievement award was awarded to former Chaffee Athletic Director and Coach Terry Glenzy who served over 50-years at the School.

