Bolen to receive top honor

Bolen to receive top honor

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Plaza Tire Capahas Manager Jess Bolen has been elected to the St. Louis Baseball Hall of Fame.

Bolen has won over 14-hundred games in his 46-years of managing the Plaza Tire Capahas.

He'll be inducted April 18th in St. Louis.

