Murray State Quarterback Third in Payton Voting

MURRAY, KY (KFVS) -

Murray State Quarterback Casey Brockman finished 6th in the voting for the Walter Payton Award given by the Sports Network to the top player in the Football Championship Subdivision.

Brockman finished with seven first-place votes.

The Murray native broke several Racers passing records.

