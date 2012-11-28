2 injured in collision after brakes reportedly fail

Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday afternoon in McCracken County.

It happened around 2:45 p.m. at the intersection of Blandville Road and Gholson Road.

Crash investigators say Whitney Belt, 17, of Lovelaceville was driving her pickup truck northbound on Gholson Road when her truck's brakes failed.

Her truck then hit a Jeep driven by Ryan Dejarnett, 34, of Bardwell who was on Blandville Road.

Deputies say Dejarnett tried to miss Belt, but the two vehicles collided.

Dejarnett and a passenger were both taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Mercy Regional Medical Ambulance Service and the Concord Fire Dept assisted at the scene.

