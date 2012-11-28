Illinois woman accused in deadly wreck sentenced to six years

The woman accused of causing a deadly southern Illinois wreck has reached a plea deal.

Tabitha Weeks, 31, of West Frankfort has been sentenced to six years in jail.

She was convicted of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol.

The crash happened in June 2012 on Rend Lake Dam Road in Franklin County.

Investigators say she crossed the center line and hit a van driven by Craig Payne, 41, of Bonnie head-on. Payne died in the crash.

A judge ruled Weeks must serve 85-percent of the sentence but will get credit for time served.

