Police investigate business break in Wednesday

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Cape Girardeau police are investigating an early morning break-in at Rhymers bar.

The owner says the person broke in to the bar around 5:30 Wednesday morning and took cash, a digital camera and a taser.

Owner Will Rhymer says the suspect was inside his business for about 2 minutes.

If you recognize the suspect or know anything about this crime, you're asked to call police.

