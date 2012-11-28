Police investigate business break in Wednesday

The owner says the person broke in to the bar around 5:30 Wednesday morning.

Cape Girardeau police are investigating an early morning break-in at Rhymers bar.

The owner says the person broke in to the bar around 5:30 Wednesday morning and took cash, a digital camera and a taser.

Owner Will Rhymer says the suspect was inside his business for about 2 minutes.

If you recognize the suspect or know anything about this crime, you're asked to call police.

