Saint Francis Medical Center leaders break ground on expansion

Leaders at Saint Francis Medical Center broke ground on its newest expansion and renovation project Wednesday morning in Cape Girardeau.

The $127 million project includes a five story patient tower and the expansion of the pain management center and family birth place.

The project should be finished in 2016.

After the groundbreaking, crews moved the historic statue of Saint Francis of Assisi.

The statue was first placed in 1880 when the hospital was located at the corner of Sprigg and William Streets.

