Authorities stop 'dog hoarding operation' in Carter County

As many as 38 dogs were found living in unsafe conditions on a property off Highway C. The animals are now on their way to better care.

There was a number of kennels and doghouses present on the property.

Sheriff Bruce Van Belle says got a tip and then called in the state.

"There was a man and woman involved, he only lives here part-time," said Van Belle. "So we were told it was the woman that was here taking care of the dogs. She left the state and had us believe she was placing all the dogs or taking them with them. When we found out she was gone, we could still hear the barking and we saw the dogs were still here."

Van Belle calls it a "hoarding operation," saying the woman who lived on the property was breeding the animals and possibly selling them.

The man who lived there gave authorities content to come in and remove the animals.

Some of the animals were aggressive and the deputies had to wear "bite suits."

"It's just they were chained up and there were way to many of them," said Van Belle. "We did find one dead dog when we came up and found it had been killed by the other dogs."

Authorities took 31 dogs, but left several because the man on the property said they belonged to him.

He is only allowed to keep them if he meets conditions set by local authorities.

The dogs are on their way to the Humane Society in St. Louis where they will eventually be up for adoption. Contact their agency if you are interested.

Again, we will have to wait and see if any charges are filed.

